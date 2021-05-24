How Gold Ayeszy rose to fame in music world

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Adegbite Ayomide Popularly known as “Gold Ayeszy” is a Fast Rising Nigerian Wonder Starkid, born in Lagos.

He was at the age of 7 when he told his dad he loves to be a musician but his dad who also happens to be a musician but an accountant by profession refuted that he should think of other career.

During the lockdown in march 2020, on a video call with his dad, Ayeszy gave a shocking secret that he has 40songs written to his credit, this shook his dad with so much amazement and surprise that his son could sing different songs with different rhymes and melody together.

And Then The massive turning point in the musical career of Ayeszy Kickstarted as his dad took him very serious by taking him on visit to the studio. To his credit, Ayeszy have recorded four (4) Songs with tour to Several Countries outside Nigeria which includes Benin Republic, Dubai, UK and Some other African Countries.

The Budding Act is Presently in Lagos On a Media Tour for his new released Single Titled:- “AIYE” Produced by Sojeck.

Ayeszy is just 13years Old and His Career skyrocketed during the coronavirus lockdown period. His crave to be a musician is an undeniable a task he has taken with so much pleasure, passion and energy to break bounds beyond limits in his music career.

Ayeszy is the next big thing to happen in The Music Entertainment Scene with his Hip Hop Genre and Rap Style.

We gathered that he celebrated his birthday on May 14th and will be dropping another hit single Titled:- “Untouchable”

He Said, “My Passion For Music triggered my Inspiration to write over 40 songs which i will be releasing one at a time.”

When asked who he looks up to as a role model in the Nigera Music Industry, He said, “I have so much love for Barry Jhay and Uncle Bankole Wellington – BankyW, His ways and lifestyle as a senior colleague is worthy of emulation”.

According to information further revealed from Ayeszy about the source of motivation behind his songs, “My dad is the greatest inspiration and things around me.” he said.

“AIYE” is a song which talks about We all having only one life to live, as nobody knows tomorrow.

