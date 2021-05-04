How FG stopped us from reconstructing NNPC depot road ― Abia Govt

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe,

Abia State Government has revealed how the Federal Government stopped it from reconstructing the NNPC Depot Road in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area.

The State’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who stated this in Aba while taking members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, on a tour of some government projects in the city, explained that the state government had already commenced reconstruction work on the road when the federal government ordered it to stop.

He added that the state government needed to fix the NNPC Depot Road because of its importance to the economy of the state.

In his words, “We were already reconstructing the NNPC Depot Road when the federal government directed us to stop work there saying that they had already awarded the contract for the same purpose. We pleaded that the state government had already mobilized the contractor who had also started work and done more than 1km using rigid pavement technology, but the federal government refused. We even pleaded to be allowed to do 3km of the road from Osisioma Ngwa junction to the NNPC depot at our cost, but they still refused. Our contractor vacated the road but till date, we have not seen any contractor from the federal government on that road”.

The Commissioner disclosed that the state government prioritized the rehabilitation of roads leading to economic centres in the state irrespective of whether they belong to the federal government or not.

“For us, the minimum acceptable standard of constructing roads in Aba is cement pavement technology with drainages on both sides. We better not do any road than do any without drainages. Since 2015, we have done many roads in Aba. We did Kamalu where Senator Nkechi Nwaogu lives. It was difficult accessing her residence before the state government did the road.

“We have also done about 6 other roads leading to Ariaria International Market. You can now access the market from any of its entry points without difficulty. We have also fixed Ama Ikonne and Ukwu Mango areas along Faulks Road which failed after previous administrations did it.

“Our roads are so well reconstructed that some of them can serve as runways for airports and landing of aircraft.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

