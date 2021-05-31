How explosion rocked Rivers market, injured two – Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor

Police in Rivers State have confirmed that explosion rocked Mile 3 market in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement on behalf of the Commissioner of Police in the State, Friday Eboka, disclosed that two people were injured in the explosion.

The incident which happened around 6:30am, Monday, was alleged to have left several people injured.

Omoni noted that the explosive believed to be dynamite had exploded when a shop owner had opened her shop in the market in the early hours of Monday, adding that two children were injured.

He said: “The Rivers State Police Command can confirm that there was an explosion this morning at the Mile 3 Market in the Port Harcourt Local Government Area of the State

“A locally fabricated Dynamite, exploded when one Mrs Ifemia Aloke, popularly known as ‘ mama Joy’ opened her fish shop, inflicting injuries on her son and one other young lady who are currently receiving medical attention. No life was lost in the incident.

“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) was immediately dispatched to the scene to sweep and render the entire Market safe. Normal trading activities resumed immediately.”

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Omoni said: “In the meantime, the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to ascertaining the cause of the explosion and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“He wishes to reassure the good people of the State that the State is generally calm and they should go about their lawful activities uninterrupted and without fear of molestation from any quarters.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

