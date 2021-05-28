Breaking News
How disturbing voices of suspected demons forced school’s closure

By Demola Akinyemi

The disturbing voices of suspected demons at St Clairs Anglican Girls Grammar School, Offa, in Kwara state, had forced the authorities to shut the school Friday morning.

Vanguard gathered that it became necessary to shut the girls’ school because the strange incident had already caused panic among students and teachers of the school.

Parents of students have been allowed to come and ‘evacuate’ their children, according to the Senior Principal, Mrs F.B Ogunwole.

Vanguard gathered that the bizzare incident occurred at about 1200hours, when students started shouting loudly after hearing strange voices suspected to be from ‘demons’.

