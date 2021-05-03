Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Army said on Monday that its troops of the newly reinvigorated Operation Hadin Kai, successfully thwarted Boko Haram terrorist’s attempt to infiltrate into Rann Town, the capital of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State on 1 May 2021.

A statement by Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations said, “The terrorists in their numbers attempted to disrupt the peace that has been enjoyed by the border town but were met with stiff resistance as the troops in the area took them on a fierce firefight which lasted about an hour.

“The terrorists withdrew in disarray with a large number of them suffering fatal injuries leaving behind several weapons and ammunition including anti-aircraft gun barrel, AK 47 rifle, handheld communication radio and different calibres of ammunition.

Yerima continued, “”In a related development, on 2 May 2021, another band of Boko Haram Terrorists on a criminal mission attacked Ajiri town of Konduga LGA of Borno State.

“The terrorists having reached part of the town initially burnt 9 houses and killed some innocent residents before they were engaged by the troops deployed in the area.

“The retreating terrorists went away with various degrees of gunshot injuries while the gallant troops are on their chase.

“Unfortunately, however, 2 personnel paid the supreme price in the resulting encounter.

“The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the troops for their resilience and determination to keep their areas free of terrorist activities.

“He further charged them to sustain the renewed vigour in discharging their duties.

