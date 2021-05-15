House of Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu empowers 456 constituents 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MINORITY Leader of the Federal House of Representatives and member representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, Saturday flagged off empowerment programme with 456 beneficiaries drawn from the Constituency.

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who flagged off the distribution and presentation of the empowerment items, commended Mr Ndudi Elumelu for the gesture, adding that it would help lift the people out of poverty level.

While encouraging other representatives and well-meaning Deltans to emulate Mr. Ndudi Elumelu, Okowa said the gesture was in the right direction and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items.

Also read:

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, said the 456 beneficiaries were drawn from various wards across the four local government areas in the Federal constituency that he represents at the Green Chamber of the National Assembly.

While listing the empowerment items to include; 111 electricity generating sets, 90 deep freezers, 148 motorcycles and 107 tricycles, he said the items would assist the beneficiaries to engage in some form of independent, lucrative enterprise.

The Federal Lawmaker explained that the whole idea was to make the beneficiaries small business owners who would eventually help in creating jobs and reducing poverty in their immediate communities.

Elumelu said: “I urge the beneficiaries to be passionate in putting these items into proper use and to see this as an opportunity to climb to an enviable level of prosperity which is before you today.

“Though it appears insignificant, it is my expectation that from this small beginning, with determination, focus and fear of God, you will be able to record amazing testimonies, not only as employers of labour in our communities but also providers of essential social services to meet some of the essential needs of our people”.

While commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s sustained efforts in reducing poverty through various empowerment programmes, he said; “your passionate effort has brought, in no small measure, prosperity to a very good number of our youths and people in Delta State.

“We will continue to join and support you (Governor Ifeanyi Okowa), in bringing joy, peace and progress to our people, even as I restate my resolve, never to allow what is due our people elude them so long as I remain their representative in the House of Representatives.”

Elumelu who spoke further said he has attracted some developmental projects to the area, sponsored and moved motions on the floor of the House to the benefits of his constituents and also done a lot of empowerment in the last two years as representative of the people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: