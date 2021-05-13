Breaking News
Translate

Hoodlums hit Abia again, raze Bende Police Station

On 11:46 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police

By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Barely 48 hours after the attack on the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in Ohafia, unknown hoodlums have razed the Bende police station in Bende council area of Abia state.

Sources told Vanguard that the entire building of the station was burnt by the hoodlums. However, it could not be confirmed if any life was lost or arms and ammunition looted.

ALSO READ: Military neutralises 64 bandits, arrests gunrunners in Kaduna

Efforts to contact the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!