By Elizabeth Osayande

The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria , HMPSN, umbrella body for Diving Hyperbaric Physicians in Nigeria, has stated that Jason Kuru alleged to have altered his certificate to a prospective employer was not suspended by its body, as reported in some national dailies.

Rather, it noted that Kuru, a Diver case was being looked into by National Association of Professional Divers ,NAPROD, where the former is a member.

In a signed release by the President, HMPSN, Dr. Kayode Ogunleye, made available to Vanguard on Thursday, the body explained that among its core duties is geared towards promoting the practice and facilitating the study of all aspects of Diving/Hyperbaric Medicine in the country, and not to ban or sanction individuals not within its jurisdiction.

Part of the statement read: “HMPSN was recently drawn to a number of publications making the rounds in some national dailies regarding a fitness to dive assessment of an indigenous Diver, Mr Jason Kuro and the issues pertaining to it.

“HMPSN being a Society of consummate, astute and well-grounded professionals felt it pertinent to put out a response after noticing that the narrative being peddled was not a full representation of facts and events.

“HMPSN as the umbrella body for Diving Hyperbaric Physicians in Nigeria, is saddled with the responsibility of being the go-to body on matters relating to Diving and Diving Medicine in the country.

“One of such duties ts the assessment of Divers and issuance of fitness to dive certifications by her members.

“Mr Jason Kuro was seen and assessed by one of our members and was declared unfit to dive as a result of some medical concerns that would potentially limit his capacity at work.

“These medical concerns without appropriate adjustments posed a risk to self and other colleagues while in the line of duty.

“However, a review was subsequently scheduled with the Society’s in-house Technical Review Committee, a committee set up for such a situation as this, to look into the case. This was done bearing in mind Mr Jason Kuro’s previous work and medical history.

“While in the process of review, Mr Jason Kuro had gone ahead to alter the initial certificate that declared him no more fit for work and presented the forged certificate to a prospective employer.

“Both his professional body, National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) and the prospective employer were notified of this misdemeanor.

“The Diver’s initial assessment centre, Lily Hospital, Warri was contacted during this period and were very forthright and cooperative in furnishing the committee with necessary details and documents to aid its review.

“The National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) gave an assurance that the matter would be dealt with summarily and the Chief Inspector of Diving, Mr Julius Ugwala also confirmed that said Diver would be sanctioned.

“The case review by the Society’s Technical Review Committee and her findings will subsequently be communicated to concerned parties.

“The Hyperbaric Medical Practitioners Society of Nigeria being a scientific forum of medical experts does not seek to ban or sanction individuals not within its jurisdiction.

“The Society advises and makes recommendations, with withdrawal of services by her members to defaulting individuals being the full length it can go in cases like this. Therefore for clarification purposes, at no time did HMPSN issue a ban on the Diver in question.

“Furthermore, the main thrust of the Society is geared towards promoting the practice and facilitating the study of all aspects of Diving/Hyperbaric Medicine in the country.

“Our goal is to contribute meaningfully towards improving the quality of practice, bearing in mind international standards, ensuing safety and promoting advocacy in Diving/Hyperbaric Medicine in the country and in so doing impact the diving community and the general public at large. This we hope to continue doing,” it read.

