HIC, partners empower youths on building from small to great

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

In attempt to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country especially among the youths and make them become self-reliant, and by extension create jobs for others, an international christian newtwork organisation, Higher Impact Club International and its partners had concluded a life changing empowerment programme with seasoned entrepreneurs. The programme was hosted by the President, IWM, HIC grand patron, Dr. Isaiah Wealth.

Speaking at the event, the President, Higher Impact Club International, Salvation Alibor said, “it is a club of business professionals and career people who are interested in building a team of persons who are capable of changing and transforming the narrative for the world today, using the mindset of God. As Christians, we have the capacity of changing the world we’re living. We can’t change it without having the knowledge, so we organise such events occasionally to help our people grow in the knowledge they needed to transform their business, career and growth in every aspect.

According to Alibor, HIC is not limited to Gospel Pillars Church, as you can see the attendance here is from different denominations. “There are also non Christians in attendance. We bring experienced and knowledgeable persons who can share their knowledge and help us to grow in what we intend to accomplish as youth”.

On the challenges of the club, he said that over 10 years of existence, the club has experienced more success than challenges.

In addition, the immediate past President of the club, Dr. Innocent Ekeleme, said that the programme is all about empowering the youth, young people with the knowledge, skill set that would help them build their business from the grassroot level to maturity stage.

He said, “we found out that with the challenges in the economy, there is a need for mentorship and our youths need somebody who had taken the step they need to take so that they could be cautious of the business constraints in our operating environment which involves partnership constraint, financial constraint, security constraints etc.

“Today we brought somebody who had gone through the ladders, settled with N200.00 but today he has grown his business to millions of dollars level. He was invited to inspire, teach and show us the principles and how to navigate during challenges”.

Keynote speaker and a born entrepreneur, the Chairman/CEO, Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka who took time to explain to participants business principles and laws for a successful business, advised young entrepreneurs to take their destiny in their hand.

According to him, an entrepreneur is someone who is optimistic, who believes that nobody controls his destiny, not even government or the state. “You need to be clear in your mind where you want to go. The more the country becomes more difficult, the more it becomes clear in your mind where you are going to go. I’m quite confident that as an entrepreneur I live the best time of my life regardness the hardship or economic situation.

That is what distinguishes a truly born entrepreneur and those who are doing it trying to impress other people. Though government can make it a little better, but it’s not the time to give up. It’s the time to start proffering solution to problems. Never did I think I would get into farming but in 2016 when we saw where this economy was going, we took over 3,000 hecters of land in Anambra.

Today we have created a land scape that is unbelievable to people there. From there, we farm rice from the grassroot of clearing the field, planting rice and harvesting it; milling it and complete backward integrated agricultural chain. And that is where the future is in Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: