Heritage Bank’s April draw produce millionaire

Heritage Bank has fulfilled its promises to support the Nigerian Creative Industry, as millionaires emerged from the YNSPYRE product in collaboration with the Cream Platform.

The YNSPYRE account holders who subscribed to the platform won over N12million during the second monthly raffle draw conducted last weekend.

The Heritage Bank’s YNSPYRE event commenced on a great note when D’banj and CREAM Platform introduced the CREAM Merit winners for March, BERRI, a music artiste who carted away sum of N10million in form of promotional, while Clara Aden, a visual artist received N1million in financial support and Hanzy, a music artiste got over N1million Naira in form of mentorship support as well as Merchandise support from partner company – Boomplay.

Meanwhile, the April Raffle Draw produced 10 lucky winners of N50,000.00 each while cheques of N200,000 each were also presented to 5 Winners from the March 2021 Draw.

Speaking during the draw, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, Fela Ibidapo stated that as a financial institution committed to delivering distinctive financial services to create, preserve and transfer wealth, Heritage Bank will continue to leverage its supports to the growth and development of the creative and entertainment sector.

