Herders’ death triggers fresh tension in Abuja community

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’re investigating the story – Police

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Residents of the Paiko community, Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are gripped by fear over the alleged killing of two Fulani herders in the area.

Some residents said the lifeless bodies of the two herders were found with bullet wounds in a forest near Paiko.

One of the residents simply identified as Musa, said the corpses were found on Sunday a few kilometres away from the village. They were reportedly buried after the incident was reported to the police.

According to him, the deceased herdsmen, who had left their settlement to rear cattle, were allegedly attacked by yet-to-be-identified persons.

“The death of the two herders has created tension between farmers and herders in neighbouring communities as residents are afraid of reprisal attacks,” he said.

Also read:

However, the Gwagwalada Area Council chairman, Alhaji Adamu Mustapha, summoned an emergency security meeting were all representatives of security agents and traditional rulers in attendance.

The council chairman, while speaking shortly after the security meeting, condemned the killing of the two herders in the area.

“I want to state categorically that no matter how big you are, we cannot fold our hands to allow our area council to become a theatre of war, killings and reprisal attacks against ourselves” he warned.

He, therefore, urged relevant security agents to ensure those behind the act are brought to book, stressing the need for both farmers and herders to live in peace with each other.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, told OUR CORRESPONDENT, on Wednesday, that investigation was underway to unravel the truth behind the reported killing of the two herders.

“We are investigating the story,” she maintained.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: