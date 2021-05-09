Henry Montego aids 13 Young aspiring Entrepreneurs with Start-up Funds

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Nigeria Real estate giant, Henry Montego Homes and Industries Ltd, as part of its efforts to raise young billionaires in Nigeria soonest, has given thirteen young aspiring entrepreneurs start-up funds of Two hundred thousand naira each.

The real estate and properties company had earlier made a call sometime in April for those who have interest in starting up their own businesses, or have existing businesses that need expansion, to submit their business proposals, with a criteria that each person will have to create jobs for four other people with their businesses, of which thirteen people were picked.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Henry Ebuluofor, the gesture was born out of his personal life experience with financial crisis.

He said ‘ Actually, sometime in 2015, I had a financial crisis, and it got so bad that I could hardly even feed my family three times a day. I had my travel documents at hand, but, I decided not to travel out, but remain here in Nigeria to hustle and change my situation. So, I went to the internet and browsed for businesses I could do with little income and employ upto four people, and that was how I learnt the plantain chips business and started it. But, at a time when I wanted to expand the business, I sort for loans from different banks and people, but nobody was able to give us a loan. It was very tough for my family then. But, we continued to strive until we got here today.’

“there are lots of talented and skillful people out there, with good business ideas, but they do not have money to support their ideas, so my intention is to ensure that they do not go through what I went through when I started, and also, create more wealthy people that will improve other lives”

“Generally, our goal is to make a true change in the society, and that is evident in our real estate company where we have a payment plan that allows our clients to make payments for property upto a five year stretch, so, it has always been to improve the lives of the people and not waiting for the government.”

All the thirteen recipients of the money, expressed their joy, and stated their willingness to judiciously use the money for its purposes.

One Miss Joseph Olabisi, a 25 years old fresh graduate of LAUTECH who deals in female bag making said ‘the funds will go a long way to improve my business. I have also made plans to bring in other skillful girls to join me in the business”

Another recipient of the support fund, Mr. Musbau Fola-toriola who is a printer, and has printing machines, but no money to rent a shop said: ‘ Mr. Henry is God sent to us. I have had intention to start my back business, but there has not been funds to start up, with this money, I will immediately rent a shop and commence. I will also, get other hands to join me in the business”

As a way to further motivate the thirteen excipients of the start-up support funds, the real estate company promises to give further support to those who are able to expand their businesses with the funds within a short time.

