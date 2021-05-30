Halogen Group to host school safety summit, renews call for security education in schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

Halogen Group, Nigeria’s leading security risk management organisation, has called for inclusion of security education in the basic and secondary school curriculum.

The company gave this counsel as it announced plans to host an online summit on school safety and security in partnership with IA-Foundation. The summit seeks to address the recurring issues of safety as it relates to the education system in Nigeria.

Speaking on the proposed online summit on school safety and security, CEO, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, noted: “Security education is key to growing a safer and peaceful learning environment in the country. There is no better time to include security awareness education and safety knowledge in our school curriculum.

“This is why Halogen is partnering IA-Foundation, a United Kingdom (UK) registered educational charity set up to transform lives through education in Nigeria and Africa.”

The online safety and security summit, which is scheduled for 10 am (Nigerian time on Friday, June 4) will feature Thought Leaders from various industries like risk management, media, education, civil society and government establishments as key speakers.

They include Mr. Babajide Kolade-Otitoloju, Group Controller, Current/Public Affairs, TVC; Dr. Abdulrasaq Balogun, CEO, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF); Mr. Jason Destein, among others.

Also speaking on the proposed summit, Dr. Wale Adeagbo, COO, Academy Halogen, organiser of the event, noted:“It is essential for our children to have good knowledge of security and safety tips. As parents, guardians, teachers and carers, we should start teaching our children and pupils some basic security tips. They must learn to speak out when they see something strange. Children need to develop and practice keen observation of their environment by identifying strange developments or movement around them.”

