Gunmen kill 3, injure 6 in Kaduna, Plateau villages

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Alleged plan to cart away livestock belonging to one Dakup Ntiem went awry as the intruders abandoned the plan and rather shot and killed the livestock owner and injured his pregnant wife, Blessing.

Since the incident, which occurred on midnight of April 28, 2021, Blessing, who has not been discharged after receiving treatment in a health facility, has been inconsolable as she ponders how she would raise her three kids and the baby she is carrying without her husband.

Blessing, an orphan, got married to Dakup in 2011 and both have been working hard to raise their family until the tragedy. All she is demanding is for justice to be served as four suspects have so far been apprehended.

A family member, who preferred anonymity, said the suspects surrounded the house, some were at the cowshed and one, who was by the deceased’s widow, demanded that he should come out.

As Dakup Ntiem delayed in coming out, the intruder barged into his home in Pangkai, a hamlet under Lalin village in Mikang Local Government Area of Plateau State, dragged him out and shot him at close range while they hit the wife with clubs, knocking off her teeth and leaving her unconscious.

The attackers fled from the scene believing both were dead but the timely response by relatives saved the wife as she was rushed to a clinic in Garkawa, a nearby village where she was revived, treated and discharged.

As the late Dakup will be buried today, the state Police Command through the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba, has confirmed the arrest of some suspects, adding that an investigation has begun.

Meanwhile, two persons were reportedly killed and six injured in separate attacks by bandits in Kaduna State Monday.

Revealing this, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Home Affairs and Home Security, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits that invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area, killed one Mariya Sale while three others were injured.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Miyetti Allah leader in Kogi

In another reported attack in Doka village, Kajuru LGA, one Bitrus Luka was shot dead.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the death of two persons in a string of attacks between two rival cults groups in Swali Market located in the state capital.

The Police Spokesman SP Asinim Butswat said “The attack was a rival cult clash, two persons died,(names withheld) while, one Emmanuel Akpaye and chinedu offor are responding to treatment at FMC. Investigation is ongoing.”

The suspected cultists, who came out in their large numbers, looted and unleashed terror on traders and other passersby in a fight that started right inside the market.

The incident threw the entire market into pandemonium as the market security and everyone scamper for safety. The suspected cultists wielding guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, and carried out their operations without any interference from security operatives.

It was gathered that several persons sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Kindly Share This Story: