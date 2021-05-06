Breaking News
Gunmen attack, burn Anambra police station, free detainees, kill 2 policemen

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Two policemen were feared dead when unknown gunmen attacked Obosi Police Station in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident happened barely a few hours after a newly deployed Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Owolabi, assumed duty in the state.

The gunmen, who stormed the station in large number, burnt down the station, killed two policemen, and freed all detainees in the cell.

According to an eyewitness, the victims were killed inside an abandoned filling station close to the police station.

It was gathered that the police officers lost their lives while trying to prevent the unknown gunmen from gaining entrance to the station.

He said: “When other police officers on duty noticed an unusual movement of the unknown gunmen, the officers took to their heels. After freeing the detainees, the gunmen burnt down the police station.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu said he was yet to get full details of the incident.

