Gunmen abduct Shariah Court judge in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

Unknown gunmen suspected to be bandits have on Tuesday abducted a Shariah Court judge, Alkali Hussaini Sama’ila in Bauren Zakka village in Safana Local government area of Katsina State.

A reliable source in the area said Alkali Hussaini Sama’ila was kidnapped around 2 pm when he went to the market which happens to be market day.

The source said the Judge was newly transferred to the area.

Information also gathered by Vanguard has it that the bandit had sometimes ago attacked the court following a judgment delivered by the then judge and that which didn’t go down well with them hence their resolve to launch an attack on the court.

“The then development informed the decision to relocate the court to Safana town.

“Unfortunately and as God would have it, the Shariah Court Judge went to the market in the area leading to his abduction,” the source said.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this report, the Katsina State Police Command is yet to issue any official statement on the matter.

Vanguard News Nigeria

