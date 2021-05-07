Gunmen abduct Abia varsity students, kill 2 Policemen, burn down Police station in Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

…Attack another Police station in Ebonyi, kill Policeman

…Set DPO’s office, Admin building ablaze

By Vincent Ujumadu, Peter Okutu & Steve Oko

The challenge of insecurity in the South-East, yesterday assumed another dimension, as an unspecified number of students of Abia State University, Uturu, ABSU, were reportedly abducted by unknown armed men.

This came as gunmen also killed two policemen and burnt down a police station in Anambra. They also killed another policeman in Ebonyi yesterday.

The abduction of the students, according to reports, occurred Wednesday night as the students were in a commercial bus returning from Okigwe to Uturu around 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, Abia State Government has assured that efforts were being intensified to ensure safe return of the abducted students.

Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who gave the assurance in a statement yesterday, said the state government was collaborating with neighbouring Imo State to rescue the students.

The statement read: “Abia State Government is currently monitoring an incident that happened in Okigwe, Imo State, yesterday, which led to the suspected abduction of yet to be determined number of students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), who apparently ran into a yet to be identified gang of hoodlums operating along the Okigwe-Uturu Road.

“Preliminary information available to us indicates that the students were moving in a mini van from Okigwe to Uturu between 7pm-8pm when they ran into the armed gang who marched them into the nearby forest along with other yet-to-be identified travelers. Two of the students managed to escape from the hoodlums while others are still being held at a yet-to-be-identified location.

“We are working with the government of Imo State and relevant security agencies in both states to ensure the rescue of the abducted students and others.

“Members of the public and ABSU community are advised to remain calm as we will spare no resource in ensuring the safety of the victims.

“No criminal operating within our environment will be allowed to escape justice as we take the job of protecting lives and property of Abians and visitors to the state very seriously.”

2 policemen killed, station burnt down in Anambra

In Anambra, two policemen were killed when gunmen attacked Obosi Police Station in Idemmili North Local Government Area of the state. The incident happened barely a few hours after the newly-deployed Commissioner of Police, Mr. Chris Owolabi, assumed duty in the state.

The gunmen, who stormed the station in large numbers, burnt down the station, killed two policemen and freed all detainees in the cell.

According to an eye witness, the victims were killed inside an abandoned filling station close to the police station.

It was gathered that the police officers lost their lives while trying to prevent the gunmen from gaining entrance into the station.

He said: “When other police officers on duty noticed unusual movement of the gunmen, the officers took to their heels. After freeing the detainees, the gunmen burnt down the police station.”

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Ikenga Tochukwu, said he was yet to get details of the incident.

Attack another Police station in Ebonyi, kill Policeman

The killing of another Policeman in Ebonyi occurred in the early hours of yesterday as the gunmen invaded Obiozara police station in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

The gunmen who invaded the station at about 3am, set ablaze the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the administration building.

A source within the area said the main police station at the LGA was burnt down during #EndSARS protest and the gunmen now attacked the temporary police station being used as its office.

“I called one of the police officers who said they were attacked early this morning by 3am. One Inspector was shot dead. They burnt two offices: that of the DPO and the Admin office.

“They had burnt the main office during #Endsars protests, along with some vehicles. They now relocated to another block around the station where this attack took place,” the source said.

At the time of this report, it could not be ascertained if the gunmen carted away any firearms belonging to Nigeria police.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen invaded the station in their numbers.

This is coming five days after a Police officer was killed in another attack on Abaomege Police Station in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki was attacked last week and set ablaze by unknown hoodlums.

Similarly, gunmen attacked a Police checkpoint in Afikpo and allegedly killed two soldiers on duty last week.

The motive for attack on the Federal High Court, just like the attacks on security officials, is possibly to create fear and confusion.

