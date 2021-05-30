Vanguard Logo

Gulak’s Murder: Those involved in such despicable acts won’t go free – Buhari vows

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, warned that those involved in the gruesome murder of Ahmed Gulak, former Adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan will not escape the wrath of the law.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, said that government would deploy all resources at its disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements were brought to justice.

The President expressed outrage and disgust over what he described as “the heinous murder of the Adamawa politician Ahmed Gulak in Owerri, Imo State by yet to be identified gunmen.”

Shehu in the statement said that President Buhari expressed sadness while reacting to the development on Sunday.

The statement quoted the President as saying, “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity and territorial integrity of our country.

“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free. We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”

He expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased, the people and government of Adamawa State as well as his friends and associates all over the country.

