Group honours Gov Ayade’s aide, Friday with ‘Award of Honour’

Commends service to humanity

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A group National Association of Yala Local Government Students, NAYLOGS, University of Cross River State, Friday, honoured Governor Ben Ayade’s Special Assistant on Print Media, Ebriku John Friday, with ‘Award of Honour’.

Friday was recognised and selected by the students based on his impact and commitment on service to humanity even before he was appointed SA Print Media to the Governor.

Explaining why he (Friday) was chosen to be honoured with the ‘Award of Honour’, President, NAYLOGS, Paulinus Onah, said the award was in appreciation of contributions to student development and capacity building of young people from Yala Local Government Area of the State.

The prestigious award was presented to him by the Onah-led association in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, and he (Friday) was represented by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media and Publisher of Naijavoice, Mr Matthew Okache, who received the award on behalf of him.

Interestingly, Friday is also the publisher of Theleaderng.com, an online platform of Ehub Media Nigeria Limited.

Onah said said: “We have deemed it fit to honour whom it is due because we have followed the track record of the Special Assistant to the Governor of Cross River State on Print Media, Sir Ebriku John Friday, and have seen his impact in service to humanity, community development and capacity building of young people in Yala Local Government Area for positive development, self-actualization and peaceful co-existence because he is a man of peace and integrity.

“And we want to let you know that we in National Association of Yala Local Government Students, NAYLOGS, University of Cross River State, is an association of great minds and young men and women who are patriotic in adding value to Yala Local Government Area.

“We have been in existence as an association over the years, we always recognised and honoured Yala sons and daughters who have distinguished themselves in different areas to develop our local government and the State in general.

“Sir Ebriku John Friday happens to be one of such imminent personalities and that is why we have deemed it fit to honour him with this ‘Award of Honour’.

Meanwhile, association also did a formal presentation and launch of its UNICROSS chapter Constitution and presentation of awards to other deserving personalities.

In his response, Friday said, “I heartily express my profound appreciations to the executives and members of NAYLOG UNICROSS Chapter for this honour to me today. A man’s worth is also weighted by the accolades and acceptance he receives from his home. And so coming from student body from my local government I accept it and feel humbled by the gesture.

“I use this medium to urge the UNICROSS NAYLOGS comrades to continue to stay focus and to push for the good of all through constructive engagements and interface with senior comrades and friends outside the walls of the institution.

“While we hope for the best for all students in the institution, I call on all students not to forget God. If there are any time we should draw nearer to God for guidance, protection and blessings, the times are here and now.

“And I use this medium to bless you and pray the Lord continue to remember you all and NAYLOGS for good.

“Thank you all and God bless the executives and members of NAYLOGS in Jesus name. Amen.”

He is also a social engineer, a mediapreneur, a politician and a comrade; studied in the prestigious University of Abuja where he bagged BSc in Economics who currently practices as journalist, a mediapreneur, blogger and social media influencer.

He had ealier worked in LEADERSHIP Newspaper, where he held strategic positions as News page Design editor, Deputy Manager, Design Director, Online Editor, Assistant General Manager and General Manager respectively.

He also worked as journalist at different times with the Nigerian NewsWorld Magazine, The Essence Magazine and the Weekly Star Newspapers.

He is the Founder of Grassroots Empowerment and Justice (GEJ) Initiative, and pioneer National President of Project1000.

Vanguard News Nigeria

