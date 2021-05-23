Group alleges threats to IYC President’s life

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says no going back on May 26 protest against NDDC

By Emem Idio – Yenagoa

A group known as Occupy Niger Delta, says it has uncovered alleged plot by some persons to assassinate the President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Peter Igbifa.

This is just as they maintained that there was no going back on the planned May 26 protest against the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, over the non constitution of a substantive board for the Commission.

Coordinator of Occupy Niger Delta, Osubu Tuboebi, in a statement in Yenagoa on Sunday, said the IYC helmsman was been targeted because of his unwavering stand on the issues of development of the Niger Delta region, adding that any attempt on the life of the Ijaw youths’ leader would icur the wrath of Ijaw youths.

Tuboebi said, “The plot to kill the President of the prestigious Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, is due to his stand on issues of the Niger Delta development which he has put on front burner since he assumed office.

“Ijaw youths are aware of the alleged life threatening disposition of some greedy persons to maimed the number one Ijaw Youth in the region and any further attempts on the life of IYC President would incur the wrath of Ijaw youths.”

Meanwhile, the Occupy Niger Delta has maintained that the planned youths protest against the NDDC will continue on May 26, and called on security agencies to resist the temptation of been used by some persons to distrupt the protest.

“Any political manipulation to interrupt the planned shutdown will only spark avoidable crises in the region. We are aware that security agents have been paid to distrupt the planned shutdown of the region.

“Hence, we are appealing to security agencies not to avail themselves to be used as tools to achieve a selfish agenda of few individuals who do not want development of our region.

“The peaceful shutdown procession across the Niger Delta is to express our displeasures over the continuous procrastination on inauguration of substantive board of NDDC. We also call on IOCs to place the safety of their workers as topmost priority especially as it affects food and drugs supplies hence, the group has advised evacuation earlier,” Tuboebi said.

