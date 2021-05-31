Grant: TETFund alleges attempts by fraudsters to defraud 2m students 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Monday, said it uncovered attempts by fraudsters to defraud two million unsuspected Nigerian students through fake grants.

The Fund said the fraudsters were attempting to defraud the students by deceiving them to register for a fake grant purportedly given by it.

A statement to this effect through its Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Abdulmumin Oniyangi, TETFund said the fraudulent information has been circulating on various platforms, suggesting that the fund is giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student.

Oniyangi further explained that the fraudsters claim that the grant is part of the TETFund 2021 budget to support the 2 million Nigerian students, urging students to register before registration closes on the 6th of June 2021.

He, therefore, dissociated the fund from the claims, stating that it is another attempt by the criminals to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

” The Management of TETFund dissociates itself from the above claims as it is another of similar attempts by criminal elements to deceive, not only the students but the public as well, into falling prey into the hands of these faceless individuals.

“The Fund reiterates that student bursary has never been a part of its intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.

“TETFund however enjoins anyone with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of these criminal-minded individuals to alert the Nigerian Police or reach out to the Fund on the following address: info @ TETFund.gov.ng,” he said.

The TETFund Director also urged students and members of the public to be wary of the fraudulent website where the fake registration activities are taking place, with the address “https://bit.ly/TETFUND-GRANTS.”

