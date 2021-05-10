Gracemade: Seun Osigbesan, Jenifa, Mike Abdul Geared for 3rd Anniversary

Kindly Share This Story:

On Sunday, 6th of June, Gracemade Christian Center will celebrate church’s 3rd anniversary. In honour of the occasion, Graced Psalmist, Mike Abdul, Jenifer from the Johnsons and the general public are invited to attend a special celebration Sunday service at Durban hotel’s banquet hall.

Gracemade’s lead Pastor Seun Osigbesan will host Sunday service at 9 am, June 6 at Durban hotel’s banquet hall, located around Aguda axis of Lagos state. Graced Psalmist will also be ministering

Also read:

The public is welcome to attend, free ample parking space will be available within the Center’s premises inside Durban hotel.

The forthcoming 3-year milestone is a noteworthy achievement from days of humble beginnings as a house fellowship and members are retaining optimistic faith that they can ensure the grace continues to abound for many more decades. It will take hard work to accomplish it, but the minister, Graced Psalmist, media department and congregation are resolved to increase membership and make the necessary improvements needed to make it happen.

“Victorious continues next week Sunday, while the monthly Refresh comes up on Thursday, 27th of May on Mixlr.”

The atmosphere quickly went wild with jubilation when star actress Jenifer from The Johnsons, announced Gracemade’s 3rd-anniversary celebration agenda where “Mike Abdul will be ministering through music and Pastor Seun Osigbesan himself, will be ministering the word”

Gracemade Christian Center started Sunday services on June 3rd,2018 with 7 committed members and the church is growing to become an amazing community of young people who love God and want to make a difference in their generation.

With a clear vision to raise a people who will influence and impact their world with the principles of God’s kingdom, Gracemade’s mission is to create an atmosphere where the word of God will be practically taught in partnership with the Holy Spirit

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: