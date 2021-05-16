Governance not about showing how powerful you are ― Rochas tells Uzodima

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Ajayi

The former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has urged the incumbent governor of Imo state, governor Hope Uzodima to display a sense of humility in learning how governance worked for his predecessors through people engagement.

Senator Okorocha who was speaking in a monitored programme on Channels Television, ‘Sunday Politics’ yesterday night debunked claims by governor Uzodima that the crisis in Imo state has political under tune.

According to Okorocha, “Gov. Hope Uzodima hates me with passion. I made a decision that I won’t fight back. He just shows hatred, envy that I don’t understand. As we speak, my driver and security aides are in police custody and I know they are trying to find out if they are IPOB or whatever I don’t know what it is.

“I don’t know what is wrong with him but I see hatred. If I engaged him now, it could create more problems in the state I have suffered to build. So, I must be a father. The last time he ordered my arrest and I was arrested. I have gone through so much in Nigeria.

“If you recall, I was the only person that won the Senate and my certificate of return was seized. The last time I was arrested, in Abuja, I was arrested, my property was burnt in Imo state, but I love peace and whatever it is, time will tell.

“At a point, I was thinking he was acting a script and there are people behind him. But every story must have an end.

“If he had approached me, I would have shown him how we handled these things. If you recall, Imo state was known for kidnappings and we were able to engage the traditional rulers as the fourth tiers of government. I would have shown him how it is done. I had a program called youths must work and I engaged 25,000 youths In Imo state. Even when there was no money, you engaged them. I walked around engaging these youths. Governance is not about puffing yourself up and show how powerful you are. Power belongs to God and he gives it back to the people” Senator Okorocha stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: