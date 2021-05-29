Kindly Share This Story:

Rahman Owokoniran, Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West, has congratulated Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on his second year in office.

Owokoniran said the party is proud of Governor Makinde’s integrated system of governance as it rekindles hope in Nigerian youths as visionary leaders.

Rahman Owokoniran, the South-West PDP General Secretary, made the commendations in celebration of Makinde’s second year in office on Saturday.

According to Owokoniran, Makinde has proved that youths are not leaders of tomorrow, but of today for a better tomorrow.

He said: “Makinde’s second year in office has given what a typical All Progressives Congress, APC, government starts planning for in its second term.

“His integrated approach to governance is practical and has ensured inclusiveness across party, ethnic and religious lines.

“This administrative style has also ensured all government agencies do no work in isolation.”

Owokoniran added that the governor is not only a model for other youths, but practising what PDP stands for— service to the people.

