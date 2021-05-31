Gov Emmanuel’s administration insensitive to Akwa Ibom people ― APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State chapter has said it is embarrassed by the height of insensitivity of the governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration to the yearnings of the people.

The party made the assertion yesterday in a statement signed by its State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Nkereuwem Enyongekere while reacting to the sixth-anniversary speech presented by the governor on Saturday.

In the statement entitled, “Re: Udom’s 6th Anniversary Address; Another Tale of Ananias” made available to newsmen on Monday in Uyo, the party expressed disappointment over the high rate of unemployment in the state, despite the governor’s boast of having attracted over 20 industries to the state so far.

The party stressed that the current administration in the state has not been sincere to the Akwa Ibom people.

The statement reads in part, “In all of his public speeches the Governor repeatedly weave around a fiddle-faddle industrialization drive. Who does the Governor want to deceive when he claims as ‘we have attracted over 20 industries with enduring economic benefits.

“What are the consequential of the 20 industries to the state? Are the economic impact of such industries not measurable? How viable and sustainable are these industries? What is the business volume the purported success in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has so far attracted to the state?

“How many of the over 400 primary healthcare facilities across communities in the state have the capacity to effectively treat common ailments like malaria fever? Does the state of emergency so declared in the education sector have a vacation period or timeline? Or is it as only God pleases?

“Government has wilfully failed to provide answers to these critical queries which should ordinarily guide the discerning public on profiling their sustainability and how much the state stands to benefit in medium and long term basis.

“The APC as a party is embarrassed, though not disappointed at the height of callousness and insensitivity to the yearnings of the people promoted by this administration and reflected throughout the governor’s speech”.

The party stated that it is ironic that despite being one of the highest monthly revenue earners from the Federation Account, Akwa Ibom remained among states with the highest unemployment rate for most of the current administration’s lifetime, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

It stressed that when government fails to provide for jobs for her teeming youths, access to healthcare by the young and elderly, non-payment of gratuity and pensions to all retirees for whatever reason, it should be humane to first apologise and offer acceptable solutions to resolve those concerns.

“Rather, Governor Emmanuel would delve into trivialities. For lack of any meaningful record or data on the economic development impact of his administration, Mr. Emmanuel in his verbose speech and attempt to divert attention from the failure of his government chose to play the ostrich.

“With two years left for the end of this administration, one cannot find any symbol of hope in the government of Deacon Emmanuel largely due to insincerity and opacity of the administration”, the statement stressed.

