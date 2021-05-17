Gov Diri, Okaba warn secessionists, expansionists to steer clear from Ijaw land

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has said that the Ijaw nation will never be intimidated by other ethnic nationalities with secessionist or expansionist agenda, stressing that the Ijaw nation has never been conquered and will ever be conquered.

The governor gave the warning at Ijaw House, Bayelsa State while presenting his goodwill message to the newly inaugurated National Executive Council, NEC, members of Ijaw National Congress, INC.

Diri emphasized that the Ijaw occupied the longest parts of the coastline of Nigeria, adding that the Ijaw were the original occupants of the largest coastline of the country and the people are was not for sale.

He charged Prof Benjamin Okaba, INC President to bring back the lost glory of the Ijaws, adding “Ijaw nation is blessed with human and material resources. He (Okaba) should reverse the trends for the Ijaws to live in unity, equity and fairness in the country. “

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom set to commence tomato paste production

Okaba in his maiden address earlier said the NEC of INC and the entire Ijaw nation know that the rivers, closeness to the ocean, the huge quantum of oil and gas exploited from the bowels of Ijaw land have made or tempted those with secessionist and expansionist agenda want to forcefully appropriate Ijaw lands and territory.

INC’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, who spoke to journalists, reiterated that the Ijaw voice that was silent for time will now be heard loud on issues bothering the Ijaw nation.

Oyakemeagbegha assured that the present team of INC executives would work to actualize the dreams of the Ijaw nation, stressing that they are fully aware of the present situation of the nation is in a perilous time.

He stated in an unequivocal term and warn such characters with expansionist agenda that the Ijaw territory was never and will never be ceded or conquered.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: