GOFAMINT GO’s son, Folorunsho Abina, for burial Friday

Kindly Share This Story:

The final home journey for Pastor Folorunsho Abina, the first child of the General Overseer of The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT), Pastor E. O. Abina, will begin tomorrow, in Lagos.

Pastor Folorunsho Abina, who died on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the age of 55, was the pioneer pastor of the Kingdom House Assembly of GOFAMINT in FESTAC, Lagos.

There will be commendation service/tributes/candle night procession in his honour at the GOFAMINT Main Auditorium, Km 40, Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, Aseese, Ogun State, on Wednesday by 4.00 p.m.

ALSO READ:

On Thursday, there will be a service of songs at Apple Hall, Ago Road, near Apple Junction, Amuwo, FESTAC, Lagos, by 4.00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at the Region 12 Headquarters of GOFAMINT, 20, Adekunle Banjo Avenue, Magodo Phase 2 Gate, Shangisha, Magodo, Lagos, followed by interment with family members and select pastors.

A statement by the church said all COVID-19 protocols shall be adhered strictly to throughout the burial programmes which will be streamed live on the church social media site.

The family also used this medium to ask for peace to prevail in all regions, sectors, and states of the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: