Global Road Safety Week: Gombe Dep Gov lauds UN, FRSC on new rule, urges compliance

As Gombe FRSC Command intensifies campaign on new global standard of 30km/hour, awards key players

By Ben Ngwakwe – Gombe

The Gombe State Deputy Governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, has lauded the United Nations and the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, for making changes in traffic rules and regulations towards reducing the rate of deaths and injuries from traffic crashes.

The Deputy Governor who was a Special Guest of Honour at the commemoration of the 6th United Nations Global Road Safety Week at the Federal Road Safety Office, Gombe, near International Conference Centre, said the observance of the week would provide avenue for massive awareness towards minimising rate of road accidents.

Mr Jatau, who is also the Chairman, State Advisory Committee on Road Safety (SaRSAC) commended the initiative of the Road Safety, Gombe State Command for identifying the contributions of some stakeholders on road safety as a way of boosting their morale to do more.

He called on the recipients to count themselves as fortunate having been selected from million people by justifying the confidence reposed in them by putting more efforts in line with organisational studies principles of “the reward of good work is by commitment.

He drew the attention of the Sector Commander, FRSC, Gombe State Command to extend invitation and include the Special Adviser on Security, Col Depsia (retired) who is the Chairman, Committee on heavy trucks as a major stakeholder of road safety.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the occasion Alh. Abubakar Bappah, who is also the Commissioner of Works explained that, as a road construction expert, all roads are designed for a given speed, and non is at the excess of (100km/hour) one hundred kilometer per hour, implying that maximum speed limit is 100km per hour.

He attributed most of road traffic accidents to drunkenness and lack of adherence to road signs and warnings, calling on all road users to ensure obedience’s to stipulated rules and regulations towards minimising road accidents and the attendant deaths and injuries.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Gombe State Command, Corp Commander Ishaku Gambi Ibrahim said the event was to mark the UN Global Road Safety Week which is a biennial global campaign hosted by the World Health Organization (WHO) towards reducing road accidents.

He said, the week is designed to bring together individuals, Governments, at all levels, NGOs, Corporate entities stakeholders and other Organisations from around the world to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that will reduce the rate of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes.

The Sector Commander added that the World Health Organisation cautions on excessive speed, and focuses on campaign walking for 30km/hour speed limits to be the norm for cities, towns, and villages worldwide to reduce accidents.

He said, according to UN Health Agency, every year, more than 1.3 million people die in Road Traffic Accidents, representing one person every 24 seconds, adding that it is estimated that 40-50 per cent of people drive above the speed limit, with everyone kilometer per hour increase in speed resulting in a four to five percent increase in fatal crashes.

Highlight of the occasion include, presentation of awards to the Emir of Gombe, Alh Abubakar Shehu Abubakar the third in absential, the Chairman, Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Tata, and the Project Manager Triacta as well as Chairman Tinka Point Construction Company among others.

