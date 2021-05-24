GIG Logistics sets fresh investment tone in northern Nigeria despite volatility

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading logistics service provider, GIG Logistics (GIGL), is digging deeper into Nigeria’s northern markets in spite of what many business watchers see as an uncertain investment climate.

It announced over the weekend, a network expansion to five Northern states in the country. The growth sees the launch of new experience centres in Yola, Zamfara, Sokoto, Jalingo and Kebbi states.

This would not be the first of such daring investment moves. A bullish mentality has seen GIGL build a rapidly growing network of experience centres totalling over 133 locations in Nigeria, Africa and the United States of America.

With a business model built and driven essentially by technology, the company supports social commerce , e-commerce and other enterprises by providing innovative delivery solutions to domestic and international destinations.

GIGL’s top executives continue to maintain that they see limitless opportunities in the Nigerian market and that in spite of perceived volatilities, the parameters hold bright prospects for investors who are not averse to risk-taking.

Speaking on the development, Dafe Ojonah, Head of Expansion & Growth at GIGL, said: “The northern experience centres represent a strategic need-meet for us and our customers; they further drive home our commitment to providing easily accessible logistics services to businesses and individuals.

“For us, it is more than just business expansion, it has always been our core focus to empower businesses by creating avenues that support ease of service offerings to their existing and potential customers in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. This is what we daily strive to achieve by being one of major linkages between B2B and B2C relationships, offering easily accessible core logistics services to all.

“Leveraging on our global network and professional services expertise, these experience centres will enable us create a cohesive service network and further strengthen our capabilities in this region.”

GIGL experience centres also create a channel for businesses to transact without barriers and meet the needs of both potential and existing clients whilst reaching new markets, the company stated, noting “It is not just about local deliveries, as we also ship overseas from all locations nationwide to over 230 countries worldwide through our outbound shipping channels”.

Ocholi Etu, GIGL Director of Operations, expressed elation at the launch of the new experience centres, saying that they would significantly contribute to bridging the regional and national logistics infrastructure gap in the country.

