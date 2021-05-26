Garba Shehu hints why Buhari was absent from late COAS Attahiru’s funeral

Kindly Share This Story:

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has finally revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari was absent from the funeral of late Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru.

President Buhari, who is also the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, was absent when Attahiru and the army officers including three generals were laid to rest in Abuja a day after their passing.

Buhari’s absence was strongly criticized by many Nigerians, who accused him of lacking empathy and tagged his administration “the most irresponsible government in the history of this country.”

Garba Shehu who spoke at Arise TV programme on Wednesday hinted that the president does not like “this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road” whenever he is out for an event outside Aso Rock.

He said: “I was in Europe myself on assignment and I have not spoken to the president on this but let me give you just one example: The president is somebody who is so concerned about the safety and wellbeing of ordinary Nigerians on the streets.

“Do you know why he now prays his Jumaat in the state house and doesn’t go to the national mosque? Because he doesn’t like this idea of closing roads, security men molesting people on the road for the president to have the right of way.

“These are small things for many people but they are important for President Muhammadu Buhari. So, it is a mourning situation and the president didn’t want to take away attention from that,” he added.

You would recall that Attahiru died after a military plane crashed last week Friday near the Kaduna International Airport.

The military plane was conveying 11 military officers including the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru.

The incident according to reports occurred “due to inclement weather” as the plane was landing at the Kaduna International Airport.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: