Ganduje, Ja’afar bribery video face-off: Sheath your sword ― NGE tells Ganduje

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Nigerian Guild of Editors, Monday, waded into the face-off between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar, over purported bribery videos, calling on the duo to sheath their sword.

The President of the Guild, Mustapha Isah called on the Governor to bring the issue to an end. Isah made the call during the 2021 Biennial Convention of the Guild taking place in Kano.

According to him, “the NGE is aware that the Amnesty International and Committee for Protection of Journalist, CPJ have waded in on the ongoing matter involving the publisher of Daily Nigerian, Ja’afar Ja’afar and the state government.

“The guild is also aware that this matter is currently sub judice.

“We urge your Excellency to take another look at the matter, and also be guided by details of democracy and freedom of expression in bringing this matter to an end,” the NGE President, Isah however stated.

Recall that video clips were released by Ja’afar, allegedly show the Governor stuffing his pockets with bundles of dollars suspected to be kickbacks of awarded projects from contractors, although the state government had since denied the videos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

