Gana’s gang members lead Police to mass grave in Katsina-Ala

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A mass grave has been discovered by the Police in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state where the gang working for a notorious criminal called ‘Azonto’ who was the second in Command to late militia leader Terwase Agwaza alias ‘Gana’, buried their innocent victims.

The discovery was made Monday following the recent arrest of two members of the criminal gang, 23-year-old Aondoaseer Terseer alias Bob Tsetse and 22 years David Orkashima alias Cash – Money.

The duo were arrested in Osun State after they recently fled their community to evade arrest over the mindless killings, kidnappings, and armed robbery activities carried out at Mbamon, Tavachan, Micciche Council Ward of Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue state within the last three years.

They were alleged to have abducted one Mrs. Catherine Akiishi who they murdered and still negotiated for ransom from her family members.

The suspects who confessed to being members of a 10 man criminal syndicate took the police personnel led by Chief Superintendent, CSP, Justin Gberindyer round the dry and abandoned wells where they dumped their dead victims to conceal their nefarious activities.

Six decomposing bodies have so far been recovered in the operation. Among those recovered were three males and three females including the two wives of the suspects who were killed in January and April 2021.

It was gathered that the bodies recovered from the wells were those of Mr. John Nyitamen, Mrs. Catherine Akiishi who was recently kidnapped by the gang, Fidelix Aondover and another, and as well as wives of the two suspects.

Both suspects confessed to newsmen that they both killed their wives themselves. Terseer alias Bob Tsetse said, “my wife died during a quarrel and misunderstanding between us, and a wood I threw at her pieced her neck mistakenly.”

On his part, Orkashima alias Cash Money disclosed he was assisted by two members of his gang to kill and bury his wife in a shallow grave.

ALSO READ: Raped by my ex

“It was my father who instigated me to kill her after he alleged that she was trying to burn his house by calling security people,” he said.

The suspects gave six names of their gang members which included Umangu Ihuman, alias Aka, Agwe, alias Banga, Aondover Ihom, alias D’ver, Luper, and Yaryon alias Snake. They however revealed that four had already been killed.

The Deputy Chairman of Katsina-Ala LG Council, Mr. Thomas Agba who witnessed the incident, expressed shock at what he saw assuring that justice would be served in the matter.

“The suspects are two notorious criminal elements who have made life unbearable for the people and farming activities impossible. This discovery will finally bring succor to the families of those who have long searched for the remains of their loved ones,” he said.

Reacting, the leader of the security team, CSP Gberindyer confirmed the arrest of one of the accomplices adding that effort was on to arrest another and one of the suspect’s father who allegedly instigated the crime.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relation Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene in her reaction said the two suspects were in police custody pending completion of the investigation and their prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: