Frustration forced me to become a street food vendor – La Krim

…Emerges winner of street foodz Naija season 2

By Benjamin Njoku

Fajana Oluwafemi popularly known as La Krim could not hide his excitement last Sunday, after he was announced the star prize winner of Street Foodz Naija season 2, powered by Devon Kings, a brand of PZ Wilmar Foods Limited, in partnership with Foodbaytv.

The grand finale, which held at Alao Aka-Bashorun Park, Gbagada Phase II, Lagos, had the last six contestants battle for the King of Street Foodz in Naija crown. The night was a tough one for the judges including Chef Etteh Assam and Chef Tosan as they decided on the eventual winner of the show.

At the end of the day, La Krim was announced the winner. He beat the other five contestant, including Chef Chenko, Native Chef, Chef F. Naija, Korede Spaghetti and Mr. Jay to be crowned the King of Street Foodz Naija of 2021, after his meal was adjudged the most creative dish of the night.

He walked away with the grand prize of N5 million, which N2.5 million naira was in cash, a renovated work space, an SME toolkit, and scholarship to a Culinary School.

Also rewarded were the second runner up, Korede Spaghetti and 3rd runner up who also got the sum of N500, 000 and N200, 000 respectively.

Sharing his excitement with NollyNow, La Krim revealed how frustration forced him to become a street food vendor.

According to him, he was not among the first 13 contestants selected for the competition. But somehow, as the game progressed, he was invited to join other contestants.

His words: “I am excited, I am blessed and I am speechless. This is because what is going on right now I can’t imagine it. I didn’t expected to win the competition. But I thank God. I have in this business for about eight years. I got into this business out of frustration.”

“While growing up, things were really tough for me and my family. But as a man, I didn’t relent on my effort to survive in life. I got into the competition through a friend who came to my shop to inform about it. At first, I was reluctant to pick the entry form, but he kept encouraging me until I decided to give it a shot. I was not among the first 13 contestants selected for the competition. But as the game progressed, I was invited to join other contestants.”

La Krim said he intends to invest his prize money into his business as well as leveraging on the platform to grow his brand.

Last season, the platform celebrated and rewarded street food entrepreneurs; contestants were equipped with relevant skills in the food business sector and mentored by seasoned chefs within the Nigerian food industry.

