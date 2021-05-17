FRSC records 12 deaths in 4 months in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Akwa Ibom, says it recorded 12 deaths through road accidents between January and April.

Mr Matthew Olonisaye, the Sector Commander, announced this to newsmen on the occasion marking the sixth United Nations Global Road Safety Week on Monday in Uyo.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the safety week, which ends on May 23 has the theme “Street for Life”.

Olonisaye said that the theme calls for 30km/h speed limits to be the acceptable speed limit for vehicles in built-up areas such as cities, towns, and villages.

The sector commander identified excessive speeding as the major cause of road accidents across the country.

He added that FRSC had put in place several measures toward reducing speed-related crashes.

“The United Nations Road Safety Week is a biennial global campaign, hosted by the World Health Organisation through the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/60/5 and was first held in 2007.

“This event brings together individuals from around the world to raise awareness of road safety and make changes that will reduce the rate of deaths and injuries from road accidents.

“Everyone is enjoined to ensure complete eradication of road traffic crash by maintaining discipline on the road and also adhering to road traffic rules and regulations,’’ Olonisaye said.

He called on all road users in the state to maintain discipline and adhere to road traffic rules and regulations to reduce crashes.

According to him, the command recorded seven fatal crashes in which 12 lives were lost and 29 people were injured.

The sector commander listed some junctions that are prone to accidents in the state.

They include Urua Ekpa, Ibiakpan, Ikpe Annang, and Shelter Afrique junctions and warned road users to be more cautious while approaching the areas.

(NAN)



