From Hoodies to Exclusive Artwork: Oni Seed co is leaving a mark through merchandising

Owning a brand’s merchandise supports them while also give you access to exclusive products, from clothing apparel to logo art and stickers. For many brands merchandising is just an afterthought, but for L.A based company Oni Seed Co, their merchandising is leaving its mark.

Oni Seed Co supplies strains and seeds of quality cannabis as well as exclusive merchandise. The brand has been an important part of international cannabis culture since it launched in 2017. They initially lit up the cannabis scene with their Tropicanna Cookies and Papaya hybrid lines and now they are drawing attention for their exclusive merchandise. Brad Fink is a renowned tattoo artist whose designs and skills have been in demand since he emerged on the body art scene.

In his exclusive partnership with Oni Seed Co, Brad Fink has shared limited edition creations that can only be purchased from the Oni Seed Co merch store. Exclusive hoodies with original designs by the artist and signed and framed limited-edition tattoo flash sheets can be purchased from their store. The exclusive partnership between Brad Fink and Oni Seed Co has set a new standard for the kind of unique merchandise that a brand can create.

Zachary “doc” Victor, Nicolas Handler, and Steve Posner are the creative minds behind Oni Seed Co, they recently moved their HQ to Los Angeles where they have quickly become a cornerstone of the L.A cannabis scene. 2021 promises big things for Oni Seed Co with the release of the brand new Honey Banana and Tahiti lime line and soon-to-be-revealed plans for a return to their popular live events.

Often overlooked by some brands, Oni Seed Co is proving that exclusive merchandising can help a brand leave a lasting mark.

