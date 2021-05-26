Vanguard Logo

Four confirmed cases of Cholera disease recorded in Plateau

There are about 30 suspected cases of cholera disease recorded in Plateau State as citizens are urged to be very careful and report any incident to credible health facilities.

It was gathered that the outbreak was recorded in some communities in Jos South local government area and Heads of health facilities have been cautioned to take every necessary measure to control the spread of the disease in the State.

Residents were also asked to be cautious about the sources of their water and handle their fruits with care to avoid being victims.

However, it was gathered that the suspected cases are in communities like Abattoir, Dadin Kowa, Zaramaganda, Miango road, Vom,  Zawan and Dorowa.

However, an official in the State Ministry who spoke anonymously said, “It is true, there is an outbreak.

“We have so far confirmed four cases out of the 30 suspected cases. The thing started some days ago, I think immediately after the sallah break. Nobody has died, most of them were hospitalized but they have been discharged.

“It is important that people mind what they eat and drink and take their personal hygiene very seriously.”

