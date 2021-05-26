Four arrested as Delta Police raids black spot in Sapele

Kindly Share This Story:



.. Residents commend security agencies

By Paul Olayemi

Four (4) persons have been arrested and a large catch of cocaine and marijuana has been seized in a crackdown in the Ogwanja area of Sapele, Delta State after a raid on two popular black spots in the town.

The Delta State Police command spokesperson, Bright Edafe confirmed the raid, however, a police source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that the black spots onslaught believed to be harbouring criminals and hoodlums in the town, was carried out by men of the Nigeria Police and men of the 19th battalion in collaboration with the vigilante.

The acting spokesperson in a press statement said “based on intelligence gathering and information received from good spirited individuals in Sapele, some notorious hideout for criminals were identified.

” Intelligence also revealed that most of the cult killings in the past in Sapele were traceable to these notorious and dreadful cartel known for hosting of cult meetings, sales of cannabis, cocaine and other variety of drugs”

Edafe said, in a bid to rid the town and its environs of these bad elements, the battle was taken to the doorsteps of these criminals ” while in course of their operation. Promise cartel located in the reserved forest in the heart of Ogunja Quarters in Sapele, were raided. four suspects Ebuka Onwudike ‘m’ age 25yrs, Ismile Useni ‘m’ age 26yrs, Oriole Omotuying ‘m’ age 29yrs and Laju Solomon ‘m’ age 21yrs all of Sapele were arrested”

He said, thirty (30) wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from cartel. While on arrival at the Spanish cartel located also at the vicinity all the hoodlums fled, adding that the police is still tracking the fleeing hoodlums.

Meanwhile some residents of the town has commended the commissioner of police and Harrison Nwaboisi of taking proactive steps in combating crime in the state, saying the raiding of the two cartels should not be the limit.

“They should take the battle to the criminals, then we will know they are battle ready,no cartel or black spot should be spare” Mrs Alero Onigbo, a trader along market road told Vanguard.

Anikosi Wodami, a mechanic said though the police has brought some sanity to the town, the raiding of the black spots was a big relief ” that’s where they plan all their rubbish, you there should not be spared” he added.

A community leader, Chief Onome Akpobise said though the police had done so much since the arrival of the Sapele Divsional Police Officer, DPO, Harrison Nwaboisi, “We want more efforts from the Commissioner and him, we want Sapele to be crime free”

