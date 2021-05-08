Foundation offers financial support to SMEs affected by COVID-19 Pandemic

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, a business mogul, philanthropist and author of the book “You Too Can Become A Success”, has provided financial support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) which were grossly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, in fulfilment of her promise.

Committed to the enhancement of these SMEs skills, Dr. Oritsejafor birthed the book with the vision and intention of inspiring individuals to visualize the reality of unending success despite the existing or impending challenges.

This comes with a chapter dedicated to solid strategies of being successful in business, irrespective of the changes or challenges in government regulations and the economy.

In a bid to further support these businesses to thrive, Dr Oritsejafor pointed out during her book launch that 50 percent of the book sales will be given to entrepreneurs through her aid-organization, “Dr Helen a Hand to the Needy Foundation”.

In pursuit of that, the beneficiaries who applied for this aid, got in and passed through highly intellectual business training, after which they received financial supports ranging from N300,000-N500,000 respectively to grow their ventures.

One of the recipients from Lagos, Ms. Anita Brown, said had a severely difficult experience due to the pandemic and was immensely grateful to the author for her immeasurable support, and was looking forward to building her business under the author’s tutelage.

Kindly Share This Story: