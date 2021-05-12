Foundation alleges politicians use fake CSOs to frustrate genuine activists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians continue to bear the brunt of socio-economic challenges amid worsening insecurity, a non-profit making organization, One Love Foundation, Wednesday, accused politicians of using fake Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and groups to frustrate genuine activists who are out to fight for citizens’ rights and privileges.

Expressing worry over the proliferation of so-called CSOs and groups across the country, the Founder and President of One Love Foundation, Patriot Patrick Eholor, in a chat with Vanguard described the situation as part of the corruption that has permeated the society.

Eholor who lamented the present state of the nation amid worrisome and gruesome killings and incessant kidnappings happening daily across the country accused the Buhari-led administration of failure to provide security for Nigerians despite making security a cardinal campaign target and added that the fight against corruption is now a mirage and propaganda.

He said: “Most of these groups you see today are owned by those in government. What they do is to use them to destabilize and frustrate the genuine activists thereby making a mockery of their struggle.

“The government uses these pseudo groups to make the citizens and international community to feel that the people are with them. They are the ones causing confusion with discordant tunes across the country.

“Secondly, some activists are there for the money. They speak from both sides of their mouth because of the peanut they get especially from their partners in government.

“That is why you’d hear them say this today and another thing tomorrow. It is because they lack the integrity and dexterity to be genuine activists. What am I trying to say; some of these CSOs are simply there for the money that is why you had seen them defending a government that has failed to do anything for the masses.

“Until we have genuine activists who is truly committed to activism and not their pocket some of those politicians who also are bandits will continue to hold us to ransom with their footmen hiding under the guise of CSOs and NGOs.

“No wonder we have recently witnessed appointments that are being given to persons who call themselves comrade or an activist but are not passionate about it, rather are have passion for money, greed or even trying to use it to get into power or seek appointments.

“The media must also help us by exposing the bad eggs among us because I’m sure and confident that you know them. Some of them are making noise because some people in power are sponsoring them and the others want to be recognized and then another set wants an appointment from the same people they are fighting. Nobody is going to take them seriously because their intentions are not genuine.

“Even those that called themselves human rights lawyers are now part of a government that has no respect for human rights. What do you call that? Some musicians go behind to beg for money from the same government and this is very bad. This is the problem with CSOs in Nigeria and it is giving me headaches.”

Which he also asserted that “As it can be observed that since the commencement of the Fourth Republic, the nation is faced with governance crises manifesting in a high rate of unemployment and underemployment, hyper-inflation, retrenchment, high level of insecurity ranging from kidnapping, violence, terrorism, robbery, rape, institutional failure, bad leadership, mismanagement and misappropriation of resources.

“A government that has failed to provide security for her citizens, fight corruption, promote national unity, equity and justice for all, and also has defended terrorists and senior officials who assault her citizens.

“These things can only be possible if there is no greed, and the fact that they’re not doing it because they love Nigeria.”

However, he (Eholor) pointed out that, “The role civil society organizations play cannot be overemphasised. Though it may appear that the struggle for democratic governance is over, this is far from it.

“The CSOs have done well speaking the truth to those in power in about the negative factors that have made the nation head towards anarchy, which some states are already losing part of their local government areas and villages.

“Don’t forget how we fought against third term agenda and how we forced the cabal to hand power over to former President Goodluck Jonathan. So, we have done more than enough for Nigeria.”

He also urged CSOs in Nigeria to put the nation first “Ahead of our greedy politicians, Pastors, and Imams. They should love Nigeria and Nigerians as their own project by shunning corruption, nepotism, tribalism, and religious bigotry. Nigeria should be above these issues.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

