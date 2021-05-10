Fortune Global emerges Next Bull at NSE NIVA Awards

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria’s leading shipping and logistics company, Fortune Global Shipping and Logistics Limited (FGSL) emerged a winner for the “Next Bull” award at the 2021 Nigerian Investor Value (NIVA) Awards formerly known as Top 25 CEOs & Next Bulls Award. The award was in recognition of the appreciable innovation the company has made in improving the industry through exceptional service delivery.

The award, which held on April 24, is the brainchild of a collaboration between the Nigerian Stock Exchange and BusinessDay Media. Upon a rigorous selection process selection process, FGSL came top on a longlist of 136 firms to earn the accolade.

Commenting on the feat, President and CEO of Fortune Global, Eric Opah said: ”We are humbled by this recognition and it speaks to our long-time commitment to strive for excellence in our business operations. To be named “Next Bull”is a commendation of the work done behind the scenes, and it is even better much more coming on the back of the pandemic which created severe alterations in the activities of businesses.

We are resolved to use this recognition as a springboard for greater achievements. Our mandate to make the indigenous shipping & logistics sector on par with its foreign counterparts remains in place. It is our hope that this will contribute to the improvement of the national economy and demonstrate to peers that a customer-centric outlook and technical know-how will ultimately engender competitive advantage.”

The bestowment of the accolade on the organisations follows from multiple statements of interest by well-informed investors to acquire shares in the firm should they become listed in the near future. The award selection process included extensive consultations with experts in different financial sub-sectors such as retail and institutional investing, financial journalism and other sectoral experts.

According to the organisers of the event, FGSL has shown: ”Impressive growth, market reputation, regulatory compliance and world-class corporate values. It is heartening to see that despite an arid initial public offering on the NSE in recent years, there remains a strong appetite and solid support among investors for well-run companies with strong market positions, executing with discipline on their strategy, and led by visionary leaders.”

Fortune Global has a rich history of continually enhancing its strategies and processes, evident in its operational strategy. In 2020, the company joined the ranks of internationally certified players by bagging its ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. A move that confirms its alignment with global best processes and reinforced its excellent quality management system. The company has also been one of the few organisations in its sector to swiftly adapt its operations to new realities to achieve both business stability and expansion afterwards. The company stands alongside illustrious firms like SystemSpecs, Innoson Group and Enyo Retail and Supply to have earned the winners’ plaque.

The NIVA Awards was founded in 2014 and has since become a beacon for identifying the top-performing companies and directors on the exchange market as well as detecting the best-run private firms. The award recognises both Listed and unlisted companies, for which it enjoys a wide following by members of the investing public.

