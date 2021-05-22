Former President Jonathan mourns late Chief of Army staff, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has expressed sadness over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who died on Friday in a plane crash that also claimed the lives of other military officers.

In a message of condolence to the families of the deceased officers, Dr Jonathan described them as patriots who died with their boots on.

In the statement, the former President said:

“I extend my condolences to the Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, the late Chief of Army Staff and other military officers who died on Friday in an air crash in Kaduna State.

“The death of these officers is a national tragedy, as the victims were patriots who died with their boots on, in our collective quest for peace and security.

“May God console the families of all the bereaved and restore unto them strength and peace.”

