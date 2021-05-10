Food security: Agriculture firm targets SMEs, grassroots farmers for aids

Kindly Share This Story:

As part of the effort to boost food security in Nigeria, an indigenous agriculture firm, Royal Niger Green Farms, has disclosed plans to assist grassroots farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the sector across the country.

The firm, a subsidiary of Brick To Cribs And BARS Group of companies (BTCBARS), stated that the sole aim behind the move was to ensure that the Agricultural sector of the country experience a turnaround improvement and reduce Nigeria’s dependency on food importation.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, Mr Akarah Ebenezer Oluchukwu, in a statement made available to newsmen, said Royal Niger Green Farms remain an agricultural investment firm that offers an amazing opportunity for individuals aiming to venture into the agriculture sector across Nigeria.

Oluchukwu stated that aside from supporting farmers, the firm is providing platform for anyone that aimed to sponsor farms and be involved in agriculture, thereby profiting from sales offarm products.

Aside from the Agriculture sector, the BTCBARS boss disclosed that the company has came to raise the bars in real estate, entertainment, logistics, finance, and a few other industries that can help reduce unemployment and boost Nigeria’s annual earnings.

On other sectors the group had investments, Oluchukwu noted that since the company’s establishment last year, it has become the major online source for Nigerians aiming to invest in real estate, sales and rental marketplace.

According to him, we offer primary homestays, vacation and lodgment of an elite tourism affair across the country while our courier and logistics company, AFRI D, that assists consumers in transporting items from one location to another.

“Also in entertainment, ZL Empire, an arm of the company with great interests in the Fashion and Music industry has started leveraging on technological advancements to provide premium services to talented Nigerians aiming to become hip-hop star. And AFRI Festival stands for African Financial Revolutionary Innovators. We encourage key players who have impacted the financial sector”.

