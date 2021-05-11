Fix Navy Town/Alakija Road, Satellite Town residents beg Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

*Say no motorable road in the area

By Victor Arjiromanus

Residents of Satellite Town in Oriade Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, have called on Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to fix Navy Town Alakija Road, saying it has totally collapsed.

The residents under the auspices of Save Satellite Town Group, STG, lamented that all the roads in the area are no longer motorable owing to neglect and invasion of the place by tankers and containers.

A statement by its Chairman made available to Vanguard, urged the governor to come to the aid of the residents.

His words:” The rains are here to increase our suffering. It is unimaginable that Satellite has been abandoned by the Lagos State government despite being one of the prime areas in Lagos up untill petrol tank farms were callously sited in the area. Since they have refused to relocate the tank farms in the area that has become densely populated, what stops government from fixing our roads?

” This area had many alternative roads before the coming of the tank farms, but tankers have permanently taken over the roads apart from Navy Town Alakija Road.

“Sadly, the tankers and trucks didn’t only take over the roads, they destroyed them, making them as sources of worries to residents.

“This is an area that has a lot of private and public estates, but now left at the mercy of failed roads, fuel tankers, trucks and Okada riders. We are appealing to the governor to come to our aid. If only the state government can fix the road, there would be respite and by extension, the usual traffic gridlock at Alakija end of Lagos /Badagry Expressway would be reduced.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

