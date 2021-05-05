Fitness Challenge: Nigerian mums endorse Three Crowns çampaign

Kindly Share This Story:

Three Crowns milk has successfully concluded its ‘30 Days Fitness Challenge’ for 2021, themed, “Everybody is Welcome.’’ The campaign which was established in 2016 encourages every Nigerian, especially mothers to live healthy lifestyles by cultivating healthy habits.

From February 20 to March 30, Three Crowns milk provided a platform to help mums keep fit, while emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle through nutrition. The campaign featured daily exercise videos targeted at consumers with different fitness threshold levels to exercise, like ‘’Newbie (Beginners level), Wannabe (Standard level) and Pro (Advanced level).

Consumers who registered on the brand website Three Crowns Fitness Challenge | Feminine Lounge and joined the WhatsApp and Telegram groups were connected with a fitness coach who was available 24/7 to help them get and stay fit throughout the campaign.

Different engaging exercise videos were deployed daily across the brand’s digital platforms and consumers who recreated and reposted the same on their social media handles were rewarded accordingly.

Throughout the campaign, Saturday sessions featured cardio dance exercises with a certified fitness coach, Shedams; Kemi of kayfitclub; actor and fitness buff, Nancy Isime, wellness and lifestyle coach, Victoria Akingbade, and fitness expert, Kemen. These cardio sessions were streamed in real-time across the brand’s social media pages. During these sessions, participants were engaged and rewarded for participating in the weekly mini-workout challenge.

Speaking excitedly about the campaign, Mrs Elizabeth who was a part of the campaign said this was a welcome idea and with the fitness challenge platform she has been able to keep fit and healthy

“I lost 5.43kg and I am fitter than when I started, my face is glowing, my health is better and I can control my meals; I have not taken fizzy drinks in the past 30days. I am super grateful to Three Crowns for the opportunity and my fitness coach who keeps encouraging myself and my #WannaBe fitness team. These past 30 days show that we can be consistent and do the things we consider impossible.

Also, Mrs Ifeayinwa said “Thank you Three Crowns for bringing this challenge tailored for busy people and real target-oriented; these 30 days have been nothing but amazing. I am proud of myself for showing up every day exercising and sticking to the meal plan (at least 90%). I don’t think I will stop because this is now my lifestyle.”

Also speaking on the just-concluded campaign, Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, thanked everyone who took out their time to take part in the campaign. The turn-out was very impressive, with great testimonials pouring in from participants across the country. Consumers who joined the campaign from the confines of their homes engaged with the workout routines and followed the meal plan to have a healthy heart.

According to her, “the #TC30DaysFitnessChallenge which holds twice a year is not just about exercises; it is as an avenue to educate Nigerians on the need to eat healthy.”

She adds; “In caring for the mothers, we ultimately care for everyone in the society. The just-concluded ‘Everybody is Welcome campaign consolidates what the brand stands for to keep mums healthy so that they have a good heart to take to their families.”

Three Crowns milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC – Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: