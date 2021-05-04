Fire, road accidents claim 12 lives in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Not fewer than 12 persons were reportedly said to have lost their lives to fire outbreak, road accidents and other mishaps in Kano State.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson, Kano Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi said the incidence leading to fatality was recorded within the period of one month, April 2021.

Abdullahi also said properties worth N17.6 million were destroyed in the incidence.

According to him, “We received emergency calls from our twenty-seven fire stations across the State in the month (April) under review.

Also read:

“The calls for ranges from fire incidence to road accidents, drowning in pond or rivers, fall inside a well.

“We received a total of 94 fire incidence calls, 73 rescue calls and 14 false calls.

“An estimate of N17, 650, 000 million properties were lost to the fire incidences.

“Estimate properties worth N42, 340, 000 million were saved from the fire.

“12 lives were lost and 94 lives were saved.

“We use this opportunity to advise people to handle fire with care to avoid inferno, abide by the traffic law to avoid road accidents and to be vigilant on our children movement especially for local swimming in pond or rivers moreover to stop our children from playing near well or parching water from well,” Abdullahi however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: