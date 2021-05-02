FG’S Visitation panel in FUPRE says out to promote quality education

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Chairman of the Federal government visitation panel to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Uvwie local government area, Delta state Professor Ikenna Onyido has said the panel is in the school to look at areas of strength and weakness, adding it would offer necessary advice at the end of its exercise.

Professor Onyido spoke when he led his team on a courtesy visit on the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, adding that his team had credible men and women determined to add value to quality of education in the country.

“We are partners in progress , everybody is a stakeholder in the success of the university system in this country.”, he said.

He said the panel was inaugurated as an eye of the visitor of the university, stressing that it will continue to play its mandatory role.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Akpofure in his welcome address earlier lauded the Visitation panel , adding that he was hopeful the panel would inform the university on its strength and weakness for growth .

“Visitation Panels are not seen as punitive people, but partners in progress. They are like an environmental audit of what is happening in the University in all ramifications. The university management expects to be informed on what it is doing well and areas to improve and that the university books and all other things required from the management are ready to be delivered.” , he added.

