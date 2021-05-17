FG to unveil maritime security strategy in June ― Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government will in June this year, launch a maritime security strategy to address challenges in the sub-sector, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi disclosed in Abuja on Monday.

The Minister stated this while playing host to the Belgium Ambassador to Nigeria, Daniel Bertrand, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

According to Amaechi, “the crisis in the maritime sector is insecurity and it is more complex than the world knows, but the federal government has come up with a solution and it is ready to take off. The Navy, Police, Army and State Security Service are involved.”

A statement signed by Anastasia Ogbonna, Acting Director (Press and Public Relations), Ministry of Transportation, quoted the Minister as saying that if successful, maritime insecurity would be addressed while noting that countries in the Gulf of Guinea may elect to adopt it.

“65 percent or 75 percent of crime comes from our waters and if we are able to eliminate it, then we will be making a lot of progress.

“If you are on air, you will see what is happening in the water. If you are inside the waters, you will be able to respond. A helicopter has the capacity to drop in the naval men when they see anything suspicious”, he assured.

He further assured of his willingness to partner and compare notes with anyone who wants information for the purpose of securing the Gulf of Guinea.

Ambassador Bertrand had earlier presented a letter to the Minister requesting the support of the Nigerian government for the Belgium candidate for the position at the International Maritime Organization, IMO, even as he promised his country’s readiness to support the implementation of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: