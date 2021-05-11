FG declares Wednesday, Thursday, as Public Holidays to mark Eid-eI-Fitr celebration

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday and Thursday as Public Holidays to mark 2021 Eid-eI-Fitr celebration.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, while making the declaration on behalf of the federal government, congratulated the Muslim faithful on the occasion and called on all Nigerians, at home and abroad to use the period to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation of Nigeria.

Aregbesola, who believed that development cannot thrive in a rancorous atmosphere, urged all Nigerians to be law-abiding and embrace the spirit of love, self-discipline, kindness and tolerance, as taught by the Holy Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him).

He also called on all security agencies in the country to be more courageous and patriotic to surmount the ongoing fight against resurging insecurity and activities of criminal elements in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Makinde promises to obey Supreme Court judgment on sacked Council chairmen

The minister assured that the resolve of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to end the scourge of crime and criminality in the country and restore peace to every nook and cranny of Nigeria was sacrosanct.

“This administration will not be deterred in its efforts, until every Nigerian and resident of the country, is free to move around without fear of any threat to his/her life and property.

“We are therefore, putting necessary measures and strategies in place to strengthen the stability of the country as well as ensuring economic prosperity of our dear nation,” he emphasised.

Aregbesola, however, wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Eidul-Fitr.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: