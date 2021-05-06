Fayemi condoles with Adeboye over son’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

Describes Dare’s demise as unfortunate

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, as an unfortunate development that has inflicted a wound in the hearts of family members in particular, the Christian community, all lovers of Adeboye and Nigerians in their millions.

Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, was said to have died in his sleep on Wednesday night at his home in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Dr. Fayemi in a condolence message described Pastor Dare as a vibrant young man and committed minister in God’s vineyard who trod the righteous path being trodden by his parents.

The Governor urged Pastor Adeboye and his wife to remain strong in faith in the trying time and rely on God who assuages grief.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord heal the wound and uphold them.

“We urge them to be consoled by the fact that their departed son made an impact in his short years of existence and is resting in the blossom of the Lord.

“May God grant the entire Adeboye family, RCCG congregation the fortitude and equanimity to bear the irreparable loss”. The governor added.

