Fani-Kayode condoles with Pastor Adeboye, RCCG over death of Dare Adeboye

By Idowu Bankole

A former Avition minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has expressed sadness over the sudden demise of Dare Adeboye, the son of the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Dare Adeboye was reported dead in the early hours of today. Reports have it that he died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State

In a statement released by RCCG, the church opined that it has lost a fearless leader who served the lord without reserved.

Reacting to the demise via his twitter handle, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode prays God to stand with the Adeboyes and the RCCG family “at this difficult time”.

He said, “My heart goes out to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the RCCG & his family for the tragic loss of his son Pastor Dare Adeboye.”

“May the Lord strengthen you & be with you at this difficult time & may Dare’s soul rest in peace. To live is Christ, to die is gain!” He wrote.

The RCCG had since urged its members to be strong and courageous while maintaining faith in Jesus Christ.

